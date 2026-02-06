Beneficiaries welcome Bengal Interim Budget

Kolkata: The West Bengal government’s Interim Budget for 2026–27 evoked positive reactions from various beneficiary groups, many of whom said the announcements brought long-awaited relief amid rising living costs.



Women beneficiaries under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme welcomed the Rs 500 increase in monthly assistance. “This money helps us run our households with some independence. The increase will ease daily expenses,” said Rekha Mondal of South 24-Parganas. Sangita Das from Murshidabad described the scheme as a source of “financial security and dignity.”

Unemployed youth also responded positively to the proposed Rs 1,500 monthly allowance. “Many of us have been struggling without stable income. This support will help us continue our job search,” said Sourav Ghosh, a graduate from Howrah.Among health workers, ASHA and Anganwadi workers said the allowance hike partially addressed one of their demands that they had been raising for a long time through protests and representations. “We have been demanding better honorarium for years. This announcement has acknowledged that but the hike isn’t satisfactory,” said Mina Bibi, an ASHA worker from Nadia. Anganwadi worker Anjali Patra added that maternity leave and compensation for families of workers who die on duty were “long-pending demands that bring a sense of security”.

The para-teachers also welcomed the decision. “This hike has been a long-standing demand,” said Partha Sarkar, a para-teacher from

North Bengal. The gig workers are also happy as this brought them under the state’s social security schemes such as Swastha Sathi.