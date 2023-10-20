Belur Math Durga Puja will stream live on Youtube

Kolkata: The Durga Puja of Belur Math which began on Friday with the arrival of the idol of Goddess Durga will be live streamed on Youtube.



The Kalparamva started at 6:30 am on Friday and it was uploaded on Youtube so that people could witness the Puja. The Belur Math authorities have informed through their website that the Puja will be performed from October 21 to October 23 as per the ‘Visuddha Siddhanta’ almanac.

On Friday, the Shasthi Puja started from 6:30 pm. The Saptami and Mahashtami Puja started from 5:40 am. On Mahashtami, Kumari Puja will be performed from 9 am. The Sandhi Puja will be performed between 7:36 pm and 8:24 pm. The Mahanavami Puja will be performed from 5:40 am on Monday and the Homa from 12:30 pm. Vijaya Dashami Puja will start from 6:30 am and immersion will take place after the evening arati of Sri Sri Thakur.

Pushpanjali during the four days of Puja will be held after the ‘Bhogarati’ and the ‘Sandhyarati’ which will be performed after the aarti of Sri Sri Thakur. The prasad of Mahashtami Puja will be distributed from the Ma Sarada Sadavrata Bhavan from 12 pm. The Puja of these four days will be live streamed on Youtube while Doordarshan will telecast the Puja live from Belur Math so that devotees from far areas who cannot reach Belur Math can witness the event.