Belur: 4 injured in explosion at factory

Kolkata: As many as four labourers were injured after an oxygen cylinder exploded inside a factory at Belur in Howrah on Tuesday afternoon. Among four injured, two labourers are critical.

While one of them lost his one hand in the explosion, the leg of the other labourer almost got severed. According to sources, a company styled as ‘H and P Corporation’ that deals in scrap iron materials is located at the Victoria Market in Belur. Like other days, the labourers were cutting iron objects using oxygen and LPG cylinders when suddenly an oxygen cylinder exploded. The impact of the explosion was so high that a piece of the broken oxygen cylinder flew about one kilometer away.

Another piece of the broken cylinder flew through an asbestos shed. Due to the impact, the hand of a labourer identified as Amit Sharma got severed from his elbow.

Another labourer identified as Tarak Santra suffered critical injury on the thigh of his right leg. This apart two more labourers also suffered injuries. All of them were rushed to T L Jaiswal Hospital in Howrah from where Sharm and Santra were shifted to SSKM.

Later, police along with fire brigade and Disaster Management Group personnel reached the spot. The police are yet to interrogate the owner of the factory. It is alleged that no safety measures were taken or fire fighting system was installed at the factory. Police have sealed

the factory.