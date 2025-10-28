Beltala slum fire: Six injured

Kolkata: At least six persons were injured after a fire broke out at a slum in Beltala on Monday afternoon, triggering panic among residents.

The injured were rushed to SSKM Hospital, where four were discharged after preliminary treatment, while two remain admitted for further medical care.

According to sources, the fire broke out between 2 pm and 2:30 pm in a shanty at the Peyarabagan slum under the jurisdiction of Ballygunge police station. One fire tender was pressed into service soon after the incident was reported.

By the time firefighters arrived, the flames had started spreading rapidly, and intense heat caused several people to experience a burning sensation. The narrow lane made firefighting difficult, and the heat even affected houses on the opposite side of the road, heightening panic in the locality.

Firefighters faced initial challenges in reaching the spot and controlling the blaze but managed to bring the situation under control after nearly an hour. The fire was completely doused around 4:30 pm.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the blaze may have been caused by a leakage in an LPG cylinder, though officials said a detailed probe would be conducted to confirm the exact cause.