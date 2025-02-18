BELLE VUE CLINIC : GLORIOUS JOURNEY OF CARE AND CURE SINCE 1967

Kolkata’s premier medical care institution, which has established a name for excellence across the country, Belle Vue Clinic is a dream come true for its founders, the late MP Birla and his wife, late Priyamvada Birla. They desired that the Belle Vue Clinic should be like a “temple and people must get that feeling when they enter it”, with standards that match those of any world-class clinic. With its commitment to excellence in patient care, service, diagnosis as well as prognosis, the Clinic, since its inception in 1967, has lived up to that desire.

Belle Vue Clinic is a 304-bed, multi-speciality facility that provides comprehensive and affordable care to patients. It is widely known for advanced management of Cardiology, Critical Care, Nephrology, Gastroenterology, Gynaecology and Obstetrics, Trauma and Orthopaedics, Reconstructive (Plastic) Surgery, ENT, Paediatrics, Oncology, Neurology, Bariatric Surgery, Dermatology, Urology, Emergency Services and complete Outdoor Diagnostics, covering almost all areas of medicine.

Belle Vue Clinic is so named to justify its ambience and the beautiful view it offers. Always known for its discipline and service, it has been maintaining the décor and standards with due diligence. Its steady growth from 64 to 304 beds has been a milestone in itself.

Belle Vue Clinic has lived the moment of privilege to look after celebrities. It has always been serving eminent personalities of society. It witnessed the birth of the first test tube baby in eastern India in the hands of late Dr BN Chakraborty on October 3, 1978. Satyajit Ray had received the Oscar award while undergoing treatment at the Clinic. Narayan Debnath was handed over the Padma Shricitation and medal by the West Bengal Home Secretary, BP Gopalika, and Cooperative Minister, Aroop Roy, while undergoing treatment in Belle Vue Clinic. Celebrities like Uttam Kumar, Suchitra Sen and Soumitra Chatterjee had undergone treatment in the Clinic.

Belle Vue Clinic, since its inception, has been associated with many renowned doctors like Dr CL Mukherjee (HoD, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, SSKM), late Dr DP Basu (HoD, Cardiology, SSKM), Dr NK Pal (HoD, Surgery, National Medical College), the renowned diabetologist, Dr BR Sengupta, the gynaecologist, Dr PC Sengupta, Dr Kumar Kanti Ghosh, Dr Ramesh Kumar and late Dr Subrata Maitra, Critical Care expert.

The nursing team was earlier led by Edith Paul, Padma Bhushan awardee. She imbibed the true spirit of nursing among the nursing staff of Belle Vue Clinic. Mock sessions are conducted to orient nurses to the service culture of Belle Vue Clinic. This practice is being continued for demonstrative training and developmental sessions.

Belle Vue Clinic has always been recognised for its excellence and quality care. The Clinic’s Laboratory Services (Parameter Specific) had been accredited by NABL in January 2011 and this is being renewed every two years, with its commitment towards continual improvement. The Clinic has been acclaimed by an independent weekly, The Week, amongst India’s Best Hospitals consecutively in every year, till date.

The Clinic got accredited by NABH in 2016 for its commitment towards quality care and patient safety and this is being renewed every three years.

Belle Vue Clinic received the DL Shah Quality Award-Silver in 2016. It got acclaimed among the Best Hospitals in the disciplines of Gynaecology and Obstetrics, Paediatrics, Urology and Emergency and Trauma Care by the Times Health Survey in 2017. It also received the Asian Patient Safety Champions Award for “implementation of a closed-loop reporting system, Saavdhan, for critical laboratory values and clinical communication” in the same year.

In 2018, the Clinic got the DL Shah Quality Awards-Silver for “vulnerable” patients’ redesigning care and prioritizing safety”. In 2019, it received the Gold Award in the Eighth International Patient Safety Conference for Best Technology Use for Patient Safety for the “Catch Them Early Project”.

Belle Vue Clinic has managed more feathers in its cap, including Nursing Excellence Recognition 2022 by CII, felicitation by DCB Bank for its contribution during the pandemic and ABP AnandaSwasthaSamman. It is also recognised as the Centre of Excellence for Bariatric and Metabolic surgery by the Obesity and Metabolic Society of India in 2022.

Belle Vue Clinic was recognised for Showcasing the best “Innovative Process Improvement Initiative” in Quality & Patient Safety by CAHO World Quality Month 2022.

ALKEM MEDTECH felicitated Pradip Tondon, CEO, in a symposium conducted on Hyper Personalised 4D Bioprinting Skin Regeneration Technology for DFU Management and as Guest of Honour in the 8TH IASSACON 2022 and Calcutta Sleep Course Second Edition. Tondon was also felicitated by the Merchants of Chamber of Commerce and industries.

In 2023, Belle Vue Clinic won the award in Excellence for Patient Safety and Centricity in the Eighth Edition of IHW Awards for DOZEE, contactless vital monitoring system, and got the Certificate of Achievement as finalist by CAHO (Consortium of Health Care Organisations) for the project, Surgical Site Infections, an innovative technology-based approach to track and monitor. The Belle Vue Clinic Nursing team was felicitated with the Nursing Excellence Recognition by CII and its Pharmacy achieved the Platinum-grade certification from Bureau Veritas for complying with the requirements of good pharmacy practices and providing standard service.

Belle Vue Clinic got recognised by Nursing Excellence Certification in 2023. It also won the quality improvement initiative competition for the Quality Month 2023, organised by QCI. In 2024, Belle Vue Clinic was awarded in the International Patient Safety Conference for Best practice in developing the patient safety-oriented workforce. It was also recognised by CII in the 8th Nursing Conclave 2024 for its efforts, commitment and invaluable contribution to society. The Government of India; Ministry of Finance, Department of Revenue, CGST and CX Kolkata Zone, rewarded Belle Vue Clinic for its GST compliance on the occasion of GST Day 2024

The Clinic set up the Priyamvada Birla Institute of Nursing in October 2019 at Newtown, Rajarhat in Kolkata. The Nursing School and College are affiliated to the Indian Nursing Council, West Bengal Nursing Council and West Bengal University of Health Sciences for General Nursing & Midwifery (GNM) and BSc Nursing Courses.