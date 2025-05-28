Beliaghata: Man dies after falling from 7th floor of Sales Tax bldg

Kolkata: Under mysterious circumstances, an elderly man died after he fell from the seventh floor of the Sales Tax building in Beliaghata under jurisdiction of Entally Police Station on Tuesday morning.

According to sources, the deceased identified as Pratibha Kumar Lahiri (77) of Behala area had been to the Sales Tax office sometime before 10 am on Tuesday. While entering the premises, when the security personnel asked about the cause of his visit, Lahiri reportedly claimed that he is a lawyer and came to the Sales Tax office for some work.

After a while, around 10 am, suddenly a sound of something heavy falling was heard by the security personnel. Rushing to the area, they found Lahiri lying in a pool of blood.

Immediately the Entally Police Station was informed. Lahiri was rushed to NRS Hospital where he was declared

brought dead. Initially his identity was not revealed but later police from some documents unearthed Lahiri’s identity and informed his family.

Though cops suspect it is a case of suicide, police are probing to find out the cause behind it. His family members are being questioned to find out the reason. No foul play was detected so far.