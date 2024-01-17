Beliaghata: At least 39 injured after two buses collide head-on

Kolkata: About 39 people were injured after a head collision took place between a state-run bus and a private bus on Beliaghata Main Road near Rashmoni Bazar on Tuesday afternoon.



The injured passengers of both buses were rushed to NRS Medical College and Hospital and a nursing home near Phool Bagan. Later 37 persons were discharged after necessary treatment while two persons were admitted to the NRS Hospital.

According to sources, it is alleged that around 3:30 pm a bus of 44/1 route was moving towards Sealdah while a bus of South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) from the Sealdah-Dhamakhali route was moving towards Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass. Near Rashmoni Bazar both the buses collided head-on. Due to the impact of the collision 38 passengers from both buses along with the driver of the SBSTC bus suffered injuries.

Among the 39 injured, 30 persons were rushed to NRS Hospital while nine were taken to a nursing home. Though police were able to detain the driver of the SBSTC bus, the driver of the private bus somehow managed to flee.

Due to the accident, a major traffic snarl took place in Beliaghata. After removing the buses normal traffic movement started after almost an hour.