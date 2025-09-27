Belgium’s Puja unites communities with tradition, cuisine & music

Kolkata: The onset of autumn in Belgium—with its clear blue skies, drifting white clouds, and gentle cool breeze—ushers in the festive spirit of Durga Puja for the Bengali diaspora.

In Brussels, three major celebrations mark the occasion, the most prominent being the one organised by ‘Tero Parbon’, which has brought in its idol all the way from the artisan’s hub of Kumartuli in Kolkata.

The club that has stepped into its 5th edition has its idol crafted by Sanatan Pal which is one of the largest in Europe.

“The mandap décor this year is designed to introduce the younger generation of the diaspora to the legacy of Bengali band music.

Women of the Tero Parbon community are leading the mandap preparations, ensuring a traditional yet inclusive touch, with both male and female priests performing rituals such as Chandi Path, Kumari Puja, and Sindoor Khela,” said Indranil Das Roy, one of the members of the community.

The festivities also include a grand feast featuring classics like luchi, cholar dal, koraishutir kochuri, mutton kosha with basanti pulao, Thakurbari-style khichuri, dhokar dalna, Kolkata mutton biryani, a wide variety of Bengali sweets, as well as fusion snacks like phuchka and momo.

The celebrations begin on September 28 with Vedic chanting and continue until October 1. As a special highlight, the famous Bengali band Cactus will perform after Bijoya, adding a vibrant musical finale. “What makes the event unique is the enthusiasm not only of Bengalis but also of many Europeans, who join hands in the preparations and celebrations—making Durga Puja in Belgium a true cultural confluence,” he added. Around 6 to 7 pujas are organised across Belgium.