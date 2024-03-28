Belghoria: Specially-abled man killed in road accident

Kolkata: A specially-abled man who was engaged in managing traffic voluntarily was killed in a road accident on Wednesday night at the Rathtala Crossing on B T Road in Belghoria.

According to sources, Priyotosh Sarkar alias Sanjay from Ariadaha was specially-abled. He used to live with his mother. For the past 30 years, Sarkar has helped the traffic cops in managing traffic at Rathtala voluntarily. As he was specially abled, he could be inducted as a civic volunteer. To help him to run his family, cops used to raise funds for him every month from other police personnel and give the money to Sarkar. Also unofficially, a khaki dress was given to him from the Kamarhati Municipality.

On Wednesday, while Sarkar was managing traffic standing in the middle of the B T Road, a bus coming from Feeder Road allegedly violated the red signal and moved ahead. When Sarkar tried to stop the bus, he was hit and run over by the bus. Immediately after the accident, the bus driver tried to flee but other police personnel chased and caught the accused.

Later it was reportedly found that the driver was drunk. Meanwhile, Sarkar was rushed to Sagore Dutta Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries later. Police have registered a case against the offending bus driver on charges of death due to negligence and rash driving.