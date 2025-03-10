Belghoria shootout: One held

Kolkata: The police have arrested a youth in connection with the shootout in Belghoria on Sunday night from Khardaha area.

After interrogation of the arrested accused, cops came to know about another youth who is suspected to be the mastermind of the shootout.

On Saturday night, an INTTUC leader of Kamarhati identified as Bikash Singh was shot by three miscreants in front of a tea stall at Chowdhury Para area of Ward 29 of the Kamarhati Municipality. During the incident a youth who was having tea at the said tea stall with his wife got hit in the crossfire. Later, it was transpired that the youth identified as Santu Das was not the target. Although the injured Trinamool leader reportedly alleged that he was attacked over domination of the labour union in a factory, police claimed that it was a personal matter due to which Bikash was attacked.

During investigation, police checked the CCTV footage and identified the registration number of the motorcycle which was used by the miscreants. While searching for the details, cops found that the motorcycle is registered in the name of a youth identified as Vicky Yadav. To nab him, cops started tracking his mobile phone’s tower location. At night he was traced at Khardaha area from where Vicky was picked up.

After interrogating him, cops reportedly came to know about the suspected mastermind identified as Indal Yadav. It was also learnt that the plan to shoot Bikash was hatched during Vicky’s birthday celebration on Saturday and they tried to execute thelan immediately.