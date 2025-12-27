Belgharia Flyover likely to be shut from Jan 6 or 8

KOLKATA: Repair work on the Belgharia flyover will begin at the start of the New Year, with the bridge set to be shut anytime between January 6 and 8. The flyover will remain closed until the restoration work is completed. A high-level meeting was held at Kamarhati Municipality on Friday in the presence of engineers from the Public Works Department, police, civic officials and the Railways, during which police presented alternative traffic diversion routes. Officials also inspected the proposed alternative roads.

A recent health audit of the flyover identified a dozen girders — five on one side and seven on the other — requiring urgent repairs. The Railways had earlier flagged the poor condition of the bridge and informed the state administration, following which a joint inspection was conducted on December 24. It was decided that repair work should begin immediately, with a follow-up meeting on December 26 finalising the schedule. The work is expected to take around three months. The Belgharia flyover is a crucial link connecting BT Road, the airport-bound Belgharia Expressway, the Kalyani Expressway and Jessore Road. Kamarhati Municipality chairman Gopal Saha said roads near gate numbers 2 and 4, along with other stretches, have been inspected for traffic diversion, with special emphasis on regulating traffic smoothly during the closure.