Belgharia bizman receives threat call in front of cops

Kolkata: The automobile businessman from Barrackpore, Ajay Mondal, who was shot at on Saturday again received threat calls even at the time when he was sitting in front of the police officers.



According to sources, Mondal owns an automobile showroom in Panihati.

He is also reportedly involved in promoting business too. He was getting ransom calls off late but did not file any complaint.

On Saturday, he left his automobile showroom around 2:30 pm and was reportedly going to Domjur in Howrah in his luxury car. After crossing Rathtala, a motorcycle overtook his car and two miscreants allegedly opened blank fire targeting the businessman, who was seated in shotgun seat. After the incident, when Mondal was sitting in front of the police officers, he reportedly received a call from a miscreant identified as Subodh Singh who told the businessman that he got saved this time but will not be saved again.

Sources informed that Subodh is presently lodged in Tihar jail. He was arrested in connection with the murder of BJP leader Manish Shukla a few years ago.

Mondal reportedly claimed that Subodh is operating a gang despite being lodged in Tihar jail from where he allegedly engaged his sharp shooters to kill him.