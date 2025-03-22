Belgachia: Severe land subsidence leave scores without water, electricity

Kolkata: The situation in Howrah’s Belgachia has worsened due to repeated incidents of land subsidence, causing significant damage to houses and roads.

Thousands of residents are struggling as the crisis has caused a severe drinking water shortage and prolonged electricity cuts. The issue is attributed to the continuous release of methane gas from the Belgachia rubbish dump.

The crisis began early Thursday morning when significant land subsidence occurred in the area known as Jheelpar, damaging underground infrastructure.

The impact ruptured a crucial water pipeline, nearly one kilometre long. This has caused an acute water shortage in 14 wards of North Howrah and eight wards in Shibpur.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and other nearby civic bodies have deployed water tankers and water pouches are also being distributed. However, residents continue to face difficulties, reporting long queues and an inadequate supply.

Further worsening the situation, electricity supply in the affected areas remains disrupted due to safety concerns, as several electricity poles have collapsed or are at risk of falling. Authorities stated that electricity restoration will take place once essential repairs are completed.

The administration has relocated 350 residents from 18 severely damaged houses to a local school for temporary shelter. However, nearly 15,000 people have been affected, with many choosing to remain near their homes due to concerns over their belongings. Authorities have been urging residents to evacuate through public announcements, but many remain unsure of where to go. A disaster response team has been deployed and is on standby to assist in case of further subsidence.

Experts attribute the land subsidence to methane gas accumulation from decomposing waste, which has weakened the soil. They suggest controlled venting of the gas to prevent further incidents.

On Saturday, state minister and Central Howrah MLA Arup Roy visited the site, acknowledging the damage and assuring residents that the government is working on solutions. He stated that affected families are being relocated and that experts are being consulted for further action. Efforts are underway to restore essential services, with officials expecting water supply in North Howrah to be restored by Monday, while supply in Shibpur has largely resumed.