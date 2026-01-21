Beldanga: State tells HC no objection to extra Central forces; 5 more booked

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the West Bengal government to immediately utilise the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) already stationed in Murshidabad to restore normalcy following recent violence in Beldanga, and to ensure the protection of citizens’ lives and property.

Five more people have been arrested in connection with the violent protest that broke out in Murshidabad district’s Beldanga last week, said the police on Tuesday. The arrested individuals have been identified as Noor Alam, Rabiul Islam, Noor Alam Molla, Ladim Sheikh and Tufail Sheikh.

The Murshidabad Superintendent of Police, Sunny Raj, reportedly said: “They were identified and arrested after examining CCTV footage and social media videos. The arrested individuals will be produced before the Berhampore court on Tuesday afternoon.” Meanwhile, a Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Partha Sarathi Sen noted that the “repeated incidents in Murshidabad are worrisome” and underlined the State’s constitutional obligation to safeguard the “life, liberty, dignity and property” of residents in the affected areas.

The court was hearing an interim application filed by Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari in a pending public interest litigation, seeking deployment of central forces and a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the alleged violence.

During the pre-lunch hearing, Adhikari’s counsel submitted that Murshidabad was communally sensitive, alleging targeted attacks and accusing the State of reluctance in effectively using central forces.

The state government countered the claims, asserting that peace had returned to the area and that it had no objection to the deployment of additional Central forces if required. Senior Advocate Kalyan Bandyopadhyay, appearing for the state, described the plea as a “political interest litigation,” and informed the court that 30 persons had been arrested and cases registered against four

key accused.

The Bench directed the State to file an affidavit within 15 days detailing the incidents and actions taken.

It mandated the Superintendent of Police and District Magistrate concerned to ensure that citizens’ lives, liberties, dignity and property are not jeopardised, and ordered full utilisation of central forces already deployed in Murshidabad.

The court also clarified that the Union of India is free to independently decide on invoking Section 6(5) of the NIA Act for an investigation, and that its order would not bar deployment of additional forces if necessary.

The matter will be taken up again after affidavits are filed.