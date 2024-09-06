Belakoba’s Pellai Chamcham: Journey of a sweet legacy from Tangail to Jalpaiguri

JALPAIGURI: Bengal has always been a land of sweets. Across West Bengal, districts boast of their signature sweets—from Rasogolla in Kolkata to Mihidana and Sitabhog in Burdwan and Sarpuria in Nadia. Jalpaiguri district is no exception, proudly presenting its own specialty- Pellai Chamcham from Belakoba. This unique sweet has garnered acclaim throughout the state thanks to a nearly century-old recipe that continues to be cherished and meticulously preserved by local sweet-makers.



The origins of Belakoba’s Chamcham trace back to the Porabari area along the Dhaleshwari River in Tangail district, Mymensingh in present day Bangladesh. Historical accounts reveal that around 200 years ago, a craftsman named Dasharath first perfected this delectable treat in Porabari. Over time, the art of making Chamcham was passed down through generations, becoming a well-established tradition.

Following the partition of India, two sweet-makers, Dhirendranath De Sarkar and Kalipada Dutta, relocated from Tangail to Belakoba in West Bengal. They introduced the cherished Chamcham recipe to their new home, adapting it slightly to create what is now known as Belakoba Pellai Chamcham.

Despite these modifications, the essence of the original recipe remains intact, contributing to its widespread popularity across North Bengal and beyond. Ambika Paul, a renowned sweet trader, elaborates on the differences between Belakoba’s Chamcham and its Porabari counterpart. “While Porabari’s Chamcham is known for its firm texture, Belakoba’s version features a unique, slightly softer rind with a substantial amount of sugar syrup. The pink, ice-cube-like flakes of milky granules and syrup are embedded within the Chamcham, setting it apart with its distinctive taste and texture. Our Chamchams range from 50 grams to over 300 grams and are packed and taken across the length and breadth of the country and abroad.”

At present Belakoba’s Chamcham is produced by 20 to 21 skilled artisans, continuing a cherished tradition that bridges historical and cultural divides, and delights sweet lovers across the region.