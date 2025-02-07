Beheaded body recovery in Duttapukur: Two arrested

Kolkata: Two persons were arrested by the cops of Duttapukur Police Station in connection with the murder of a youth whose beheaded body was found a couple of days ago.

The youth’s identity was established on Wednesday as Hazrat Laskar of Gaighata who reportedly has past criminal records. According to sources, after identification cops started gathering information about Hazrat and his family.

Cops came to know that for the past few days, he was having some issues with his cousin Obaidullah Gazi who was his accomplice in many crimes.

It was also learnt that recently Hazrat had been avoiding criminal activities and was helping the cops as well to arrest other criminals.

Police also came to know that Hazrat had got married to a woman from a red-light area.

But the relationship did not last. After the divorce, the woman married Hazrat’s cousin. However, despite that, the woman reportedly kept contact with Hazrat which Obaidullah did not accept.

On Thursday morning Obaidullah and his wife were arrested. They are getting grilled to find out the exact motive behind the murder. Also, police will try to find out where they had dumped the head.