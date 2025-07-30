Beheaded body of missing groom found in bamboo grove

Malda: In a chilling discovery, the beheaded and decomposed body of a 28-year-old man was recovered from a bamboo grove near Gaurakpur under Chanchal Police Station on Wednesday morning, triggering widespread panic in the locality.

The deceased, Naharul Ali, a migrant worker from Gaurakpur village under Bhakri Gram Panchayat, was missing since July 25—the day of his scheduled wedding. His family had filed a missing person complaint with Chanchal Police the same night.

According to police sources, the body was found about one kilometre from his residence by local boys who had gone into the bamboo grove for open defecation and were alarmed by a foul smell.

On investigating, they found the youth’s mutilated body lying in the undergrowth with multiple injuries hinting towards a murder committed a few days earlier.

The body has been sent to Malda Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. Family members suspect a woman with whom Naharul allegedly had an extramarital affair is behind the murder. “He left his mobile phone behind.

When we unlocked it, we found over a hundred calls to a married woman on the day he disappeared. A recording revealed her persistently calling him to meet,” said Atawur Rahman, a relative.

Police have received a written complaint naming specific individuals.

“We are investigating the case based on the family’s FIR,” stated Chanchal SDPO, Somnath Saha.