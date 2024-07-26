‘Behave with restraint’ on Assembly premises: Speaker to MLAs

Kolkata: Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Thursday termed the verbal spat between Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Tapan Chatterjee in the assembly lobby as ‘unfortunate,’ and urged both parties to ‘behave with restraint’. The Speaker reiterated that there is no reason for anyone to feel insecure in the Assembly.



The Speaker’s statement assumes significance in the backdrop of Adhikari complaining to the Speaker on Wednesday that TMC MLA Tapan Chatterjee from Purbasthali in East Burdwan tried to assault him. He also claimed to be suffering from ‘lack of security’ in the Assembly.

The Speaker pointed out that both Adhikari and Chatterjee complained against each other and he looked into it. “Both of you have given written complaints. I had spoken with the ‘Marshall’.

The incident is true but it would have been better if it hadn’t happened. Inside the Assembly House, we have intense discussions. This happens everywhere but outside we should behave with each other in a friendly manner. This is the decorum,” he added, requesting the MLAs not to drag the issues outside the House.

Banerjee said that no member of the house needs to feel threatened or scared regarding security inside the Assembly. Adhikari was not present in the Assembly on Thursday but the BJP MLAs shouted slogans against the ruling party, Chatterjee in particular, inside the House.