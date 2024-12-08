Behala’s 250-year-old temple gets heritage status from KMC

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has accorded heritage status to a 250-year-old Shiva temple in Behala. A plaque has been installed in front of the temple situated near the 14 number bus stand as an acknowledgement of the heritage tag of the shrine.

Located in Ward 131 of KMC, the temple is a popular religious destination for the residents of Behala. But, not many are aware of its heritage.

According to old timers in the area, in the existing playground of Debadaru Phatak earlier there was a waterbody dating back some 300-odd years. An idol of Lord Shiva was fished out from that waterbody, which was owned by a wealthy Halder family.

Later, a small temple was constructed and the idol was installed there. However, with time, the temple became dilapidated and the Halder family decided to reconstruct the temple. It was in the 1960s when the temple was rejuvenated with the initiative of Alok Halder. The present state of the temple has been existing since then. The grandfather of actor Sohom Chakraborty was engaged as the ‘sebayet’ of the temple.

In 1973, the Halder family handed over the responsibility of maintenance of the temple to the local Debdaru Fatak club. The temple has been categorised as Grade I heritage depending upon the age and history associated with it.

The foundation day of the shrine is celebrated every year on December 12. Festivals such as Shivaratri and Nil Sasthi are also celebrated at the temple in a grand manner.