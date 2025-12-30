Behala: Youth shot; airgun firing by minor suspected

Kolkata: Panic gripped the area adjacent to Banamali Ghosal Lane and James Long Sarani crossing in Behala on Sunday night after a youth was shot while having tea at a roadside tea stall.

The youth, identified as Abhishek Roy, was rushed to Vidyasagar Hospital in Behala, from where he was shifted to SSKM Hospital for better treatment.

Sources claimed that the incident occurred around 10:15 pm on Sunday when Roy was having tea with friends at a roadside stall and was suddenly hit by a bullet in the abdomen, reportedly fired from an upper floor of a nearby residential building.

He collapsed bleeding and was rushed to Vidyasagar Hospital, later shifted to SSKM Hospital as his condition worsened, where he underwent surgery on Monday to remove the projectile.

Meanwhile, police rushed to the spot on Sunday night and launched a probe, during which they traced the building and flat from where the shot was fired.

Police said the bullet that hit Roy was fired from an airgun, which was seized from the flat during a search. It is suspected that a minor fired the airgun. Investigation is underway.