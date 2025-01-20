Behala school represents Bengal in nat’l conference

Kolkata: A state government-affiliated school at Behala got selected as the sole representative from Bengal at the prestigious national conference on ‘Successful School Leadership: Exemplars of Change and Innovation’ at New Delhi.

The three-day conference organised by National Centre for School Leadership (NCSL) and National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) brought together heads of 57 schools in India selected from 350 applications through a rigorous competition from across different states and union territories.

Sharmila Sengupta, headmistress of Barisha Janakalyan Vidyapith for Girls displayed how her school witnessed a turnaround through introduction of entrepreneurship project which drastically curbed dropouts by addressing the attention deficit issues of students during classroom teaching. The primary presentation was based on a skill development project of the Bengal government.

“The overwhelming experience at the event came from a school based in Karnataka that vowed to provide a donation of Rs 5,000 to our school after being highly impressed with the promotion of our school’s innovative ideas,” said Sengupta. Sengupta expressed her gratitude to the State Council of Educational Research and Training and Paschim Banga Sarva Siksha Mission for granting permission to her school to represent Bengal at the event. The best practices from different schools were displayed. This included the use of artificial intelligence technology in some primary schools for innovations at extremely low cost.