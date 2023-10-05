Behala: Narayana Memorial Hospital fined for negligence

Kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on Narayana Memorial Hospital in Behala after it found negligence on the part of the hospital.



One Sovan Pal took his parents to the hospital and consulted a doctor. According to the doctor’s suggestion, the elderly couple had undergone some tests. They had some tests in common. When reports came and they were shown to the doctor it was found that a gynecological test of the woman was tagged against her husband’s report. The hospital then conducted repeat tests and charged them for the same. When the patients’ family members lodged a complaint with the Commission, the private hospital told the family that they would return the costs of the tests and suggested they withdraw the complaint. The health body during the hearing asked the hospital to return the costs of the tests which were goofed up.

In a similar incident, the WBCERC asked a private diagnostic centre in Kolkata to return the costs of a diagnostic test.

The patient had no gallbladder since his birth but the report showed that the gallbladder contracted. On the basis of the erroneous report, the doctor conducted surgery. During surgery, the doctor found that there was no gallbladder inside.

The WBCERC directed the Director of Health Service and Bidhannagar Police to conduct a probe and examine if Denvax Nursing Home has a proper license. The Commission came to know that it has no required infrastructure.