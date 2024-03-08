Behala: Man kills wife, later dials 100 to confess crime

Kolkata: A man was arrested from his house in Behala for allegedly murdering his wife late on Thursday night. According to sources, around 1 am on Thursday, the accused identified as Kartick Das of Raja Rammohan Roy Road area called the 100 dial emergency service and claimed that he had murdered his wife Samapti Das (28) by strangulation.



Immediately, cops from Behala police Station along with the nearest Police Control Room (PCR) van were alerted and directed to rush to the given address. Within a few moments cops on patrol reached the spot and found Kartick sitting next to Samapti’s body. During preliminary interrogation, Kartick confessed that he committed the murder.

Meanwhile, cops from Behala Police Station also reached the spot and detained Kartick. The body was sent for autopsy. Later, police registered a murder case against Kartick and arrested him. Police are yet to unearth the motive behind the murder.

It is suspected that the crime was committed over some sort of relationship dispute.