Behala: Fire breaks out at apartment building

Kolkata: Tension spread in Banomali Ghosal Lane area in Behala after a fire broke out at an apartment building on Sunday afternoon.

Three fire tenders doused the flames after almost three hours. According to sources, on Sunday sometime between 2:30 pm and 3 pm, a fire broke out at a flat on the top floor of the apartment building located at 15/7 Banomali Ghoshal lane. The residents of the said flat immediately came out and informed the neighbours who subsequently informed the police and fire brigade. After a while, three fire tenders were pressed into action. The firefighters evacuated the entire apartment building for safety reasons. After almost two hours, the blaze was controlled. The cooling process was carried out for an hour more to ensure that there was no pocket fire. It is suspected that a short circuit had triggered a spark from which the fire had broken out. No injury reported.

This apart, a fire broke out at a godown of saree in Posta area on Saturday night. The fire broke out at the godown located on the fifth floor of a seven-storied building at 1, Jogendra Kabiraj Row in Posta area.

However, the minor fire was doused using two fire tenders within an hour. It was suspected that a short circuit in the electrical connection had triggered the flames. No one was injured in the incident.