Behala: Businessman, daughter found hanging

Kolkata: The hanging bodies of businessman Swajan Das and his 22-year-old daughter Srija were recovered from his office at Sakuntala Park in Behala.

The father-daughter duo were found hanging with the same rope from two sides of a ceiling fan. The incident has left the family and the locals in the area in deep shock with sleuths from Parnasree Police Station starting a probe into the case.

According to sources, Swajan left his residence at Nangi under the Maheshtala Police Station area on Friday afternoon telling his wife that he was taking their daughter to SSKM Hospital for a doctor's consultation.

Srija was autistic and has been undergoing treatment since birth.

Family members informed the police that despite the best medical facilities, Srija’s health improvement was not happening which had made the father deeply distressed. Swajan was suffering from a sense of depression over their daughter’s health issue. It is suspected that Swajan might have killed their daughter by hanging and then committed suicide.

When the father-daughter did not return till late evening and could not be contacted over the phone,

Swajan’s wife contacted the other family members. After searching some probable places, the onlookers finally reached his office at Sakuntala Park on Friday night and found it locked from inside. When repeated knocks went unanswered they broke open the door and found the two bodies hanging.

The police were informed who recovered the two bodies in the wee hours on Saturday and sent them for postmortem.

The sleuths are questioning Swajan’s wife and other family members. The call records of the victim and the CCTV footage in and around the office are also being scanned for further leads in the case.