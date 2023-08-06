Behala accident: 32 people arrested so far

Kolkata: Kolkata Police has arrested a total of 32 persons, including a few women, in connection with the violence that had taken place at Behala Chowrasta on Friday morning after the accident that had taken the life of an eight-year-old boy.



Police are likely to take legal action against the Headmaster of the Barisha High School who allegedly made provocative statements against the police administration after the accident.

The accused persons have been remanded to police custody till August 9 after they were produced at the Alipore court. According to sources, police suspect that a section of people had instigated the violence using the ac-cident as a tool. The arrested persons are getting grilled to find out who had instigated them to vandal-ise the buses and the Diamond Harbour Road traffic guard and attack police personnel. Two cases were registered against the accused persons in Behala and Thakurpukur police stations.

Till Sunday, 18 persons were arrested in connection with the case registered in Thakurpukur Police Sta-tion while 14 persons were arrested in connection with the case registered in Behala police station.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police already installed five movable drop gates at Behala Chowrasta for manag-ing pedestrian crossover.