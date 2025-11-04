B.Ed. course: BSAEU opens third phase of online admission

Kolkata: The Babasaheb Ambedkar Education University (BSAEU) has begun the third phase of the centralised online admission process for the Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) programme for the 2025–27 academic session in self-financed colleges affiliated with the university.

The online portal, which opened on November 1, will remain active till 11 pm on November 7. The college and subject-wise merit list will be published on November 12 by 4 pm, while admissions to respective colleges will take place between November 13 and 14.

Colleges must upload data of admitted students to the university portal within the same period.Accord ing to the university, candidates who applied in earlier phases but did not take admission must apply again if they wish to be considered in this phase.

Such applicants will need to pay the application fee afresh.

The third phase, officials said, has been introduced to fill the remaining vacancies in B.Ed. seats across self-financed institutions within the November 14 deadline set by the state Higher Education department, which has directed that the entire admission process be completed by that date.

Meanwhile, in a separate notice, BSAEU announced that the last date for cancellation of B.Ed. admissions for the 2025–27 session has been extended to November 6.