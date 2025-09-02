B.Ed admissions: Applications at BSAEU to commence today

Kolkata: The admission process for the two-year Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) programme for the 2025–27 session in self-financed colleges affiliated to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Education University (BSAEU), as well as in its department of Teachers’ Education, will begin on Tuesday, with the online application window opening at 11 am.

As per the schedule, applications for self-financed colleges can be submitted online until 11 pm on September 12, while payment of application fees must also be completed by September 13.

The provisional merit list, prepared college- and subject-wise, will be published on September 19. Selected candidates must complete admission formalities at their respective colleges between September 22 and 24, and colleges are required to upload details of admitted students to the university portal by

September 25.

For the university’s department of Teachers’ Education, which has 50 seats, the last date for online applications is September 11.

The deadline for modification of application forms is September 12. The subject-wise merit list will be published on September 16, followed by the list of candidates called for the first counselling on September 18. The first round of counselling and admission will be held on September 22, with the list of candidates for the second counselling to be released on October 14.

Classes for the new batch in both the colleges and the department are scheduled to commence on October 30.

In line with University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations, the university has made it mandatory for

applicants to generate an Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) or APAAR ID through the portal www.abc.gov.in

before applying.