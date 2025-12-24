Beckbagan rally turns violent, protesters detained

Kolkata: The streets of Beckbagan turned chaotic on Tuesday as a clash erupted between police and hundreds of pro-Hindu activists during a rally to the Bangladesh High Commission. The protest, organised jointly by Hindu Jagaran Mancha, ABVP, VHP, and other groups, was held to protest the recent murder of Dipu Das in Bangladesh.

Around 2 pm, as the rally reached Beckbagan, police attempted to stop the procession. Despite repeated warnings and public announcements prohibiting the gathering, protesters tried to push forward, breaking the first line of barricades. Police responded with lathi charges, detaining and arresting several individuals.

The confrontation caused severe traffic snarls across Central and South Kolkata. Vehicles were diverted, and commuters faced major disruptions, with many forced to walk to their destinations. Normal traffic resumed in the Beckbagan area by around 5 pm.