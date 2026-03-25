Beauty parlour owner murdered in Garia, suspect found dead

Kolkata: Tension gripped the Mahamayatala area in Garia under the jurisdiction of Narendrapur police station after a beauty parlour owner was murdered by a youth who was also found dead inside the premises on Tuesday afternoon.



According to sources, the deceased woman, identified as Rupbani Das, aged about 50 years, owned a beauty parlour in the Mahamayatala area for the past several years. On Tuesday, her husband gave her a ride to the beauty parlour and returned. Within a few moments, he received a call from a staff member of the parlour that Das had been attacked. He immediately reached the Mahamayatala area and reportedly saw his wife and another youth lying in a pool of blood inside the parlour. Police soon rushed the duo to a local hospital, where both were declared brought dead.

It was learnt that at around 1 pm, the youth went inside the parlour when Das was alone. Suddenly, local people heard Das screaming.

When they rushed to the spot, they found both of them lying on the ground. During the investigation, police came to know that the woman had left home with the youth, who was later identified as Pankaj, a resident of Rohtak in Haryana. Police sources informed that the woman had been to Rohtak and stayed with Pankaj for about three and a half months. It is suspected that she had become involved in a relationship with the youth. Recently, she had returned.

However, relatives and family members of the woman alleged that she was lured into a trap and was compelled to go with the youth. Anup Kumar Dey, a relative of Das, reportedly said that she was kept confined by Pankaj. Recently, she somehow managed to flee and return to Garia. Cops suspect that Pankaj might have had the intention to kill her, as he was carrying a sharp weapon with him. After stabbing Das, Pankaj might have committed suicide by stabbing himself in the neck.

Police, however, are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death. Cops are also probing to ascertain whether Pankaj had compelled her to go with him or whether Das was involved in a relationship with the youth.