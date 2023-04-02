Beauty and goodness merges with nature in Darjeeling: Guv

Darjeeling: CV Ananda Bose, Governor of Bengal, on his maiden visit to Darjeeling in the capacity of Governor, spent the day interacting with the cross section of society. From students, tea garden workers to patients, the Governor met and interacted with all.



The Governor accompanied by his wife, the First Lady, had arrived at Darjeeling on Saturday evening. “This is my first visit to Darjeeling as the Governor. I had visited earlier also. Darjeeling is the place where beauty and goodness merges with nature. Darjeeling is a pride to the nation and is known for its quality of people and quality of products. Darjeeling tea is a brand by itself. It has a GI tag. Good people, good nature, good tea. What else do you need?” stated the Governor talking to media persons on Sunday.

On Sunday, he visited the Darjeeling Railway Station where he interacted with a group of students and even gave them gifts. He then took the 9:25 steam loco joyride on the world heritage Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) to Ghoom- the highest railway station in India, with a brief halt at Batasia Loop. The distance from Darjeeling to Ghoom is 8km.

On his way back to Darjeeling, the Governor’s cavalcade stopped at the TB Hospital (Tuderculosis) at Batasia. The Governor interacted with the patients and enquired about their health and various facilities available. From the TB Hospital he headed for the Happy Valley tea estate in the heart of the town.

In Happy Valley, the Governor interacted with tea garden workers and asked them about the wages and facilities they get. He then witnessed tea processing and tasted Darjeeling tea at the Happy Valley tea estate factory.

The Governor then visited the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute where he interacted with the trainees. “We have a Basic and Advance course going on. The Governor was pleased to see trainees from all over the country as well as foreign shores. The Governor interacted with them and encouraged the female trainees,” stated Group Captain Jai Kishan, Principal, HMI.

A students’ excursion group from Sikkim had come to visit the HMI at that time. The Governor interacted with them, took photographs and even invited them to the Raj Bhawan. He then paid floral tributes at the memorial of legendary mountaineer Tenzing Norgay Sherpa at the HMI premises. The Governor will be meeting the G-20 delegation on Monday afternoon and will also host a lunch at the Raj Bhawan in Darjeeling for them.