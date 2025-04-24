Beautification proj of historic ‘Ramkeli Dham’ launched with Rs 2.55 cr grant

Malda: In a major step towards preserving and enhancing the historical and spiritual significance of Ramkeli Dham, located in English Bazar of Malda district, the North Bengal Development department has sanctioned a grant of Rs 2.55 crore for its beautification. The foundation stone of the proposed development work was formally laid on Tuesday by state minister of Irrigation and North Bengal Development, Sabina Yeasmin.

The ceremony was graced by key dignitaries, including Lipika Barman Ghosh, Chairperson of Malda Zilla Parishad and District Magistrate Nitin Singhania, among others. The beautification initiative aims to transform Ramkeli Dham — a site deeply associated with the memory of Mahaprabhu Chaitanya Dev — into an attractive destination for both devotees and tourists. Ramkeli, situated in Mahadipur Gram Panchayat of the English Bazar block, holds immense religious significance as it is believed that Mahaprabhu Chaitanya Dev visited this place over 500 years ago. The site also bears the legacy of his close disciples, Rupa and Sanatan Goswami. Statues of all three saints now adorn the site, installed in phases through various government and community initiatives.

The current beautification drive includes plans to renovate the Ramkeli Temple and the adjacent Radha Kund and Shyam Kund ponds. Lipika Barman Ghosh, said: “Seating arrangements will be created for visitors, along with the installation of shade-providing tents. The ponds will be cleaned and landscaped and new bathing ghats and paved walkways using paper blocks will be constructed. Decorative plants and flowering trees will also be planted to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the area.”

Every year, thousands of devotees from across the country gather here during the Jyeshtha Sankranti to celebrate the Ramkeli Mela — widely revered among the Vaishnav community as the “Gupta Vrindavan Mela.” To accommodate the growing number of visitors and to preserve this sacred site, the administration has taken up this comprehensive development project.

Historians note that Chaitanya Dev, en route to Vrindavan, stopped at Ramkeli with a shaven head after renouncing worldly life. It was here that Rupa and Sanatan Goswami, then royal officials, met him and expressed their desire to follow him.

Though detained initially by the then Sultan Husain Shah, the brothers eventually dedicated their lives to spiritual pursuits, initiating the tradition of decorating Ramkeli as a reflection of Vrindavan. “The new project seeks to revive this historical legacy while promoting spiritual tourism in the heritage-rich region of Gour,” stated Yeasmin.