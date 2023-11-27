Beaumonde: Exquisite model unveiled in Siliguri

Siliguri: Beaumonde, one of the North East’s state-of-the-art projects, unveiled its exquisite model at Beaumonde Experience Centre, opposite Uttorayon Township in Siliguri. The Beaumonde will be setting a new standard for luxury living in Siliguri.



The model homes at Beaumonde showcase a harmonious blend of contemporary design and aesthetics. Nestled strategically in the heart of Siliguri, Beaumonde strikes a balance between tranquility and convenience.

Beaumonde showcases the architectural brilliance of Sanjay Puri, one of India’s best architects. The homes feature modern amenities, thoughtful layouts and offer panoramic views.

The project also emphasises community living with planned common spaces, recreational facilities and greenery. It boasts of a mini golf course, open air amphitheater, club house, yoga centre and gym. It also stands for sustainability where luxury meets mindful living.