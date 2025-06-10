Beat the heat: Siliguri school introduces ‘water bell’ to remind students to hydrate

Siliguri: North Bengal has been gripped by a severe heatwave over the past few days. Various districts, including Siliguri, have reported high temperatures.

On Monday, the highest temperature of Siliguri was 35.9°C and a minimum of 28°C. The Darjeeling hills saw a maximum of 24.6°C and a minimum of 17.5°C. Kalimpong reported a maximum of 27°C and a minimum of 15.2°C.

In Jalpaiguri, the maximum temperature was 37.9°C and minimum 28.1°C. In Cooch Behar, it was 37.2°C-28.1°C, in Malda 37.6°C-29.6°C, in Balurghat 35.5°C-26.9°C. Raiganj experienced the highest temperature at 38.9°C, with a minimum of 29.5°C.

In response to the sweltering heat conditions, Siliguri’s Netaji Boys Primary School has launched an innovative ‘water bell’ initiative to safeguard students’ health. Under this programme, a bell will ring at specific intervals during the school day, reminding students to drink water. Teachers will closely monitor the students to ensure everyone participates.

“This is a commendable initiative. The ‘water bell’ is a timely and thoughtful measure for the well-being of children during the summer,” said Dilip Roy, Chairman of the Primary School Education Council.

School authorities observed that many students neglect proper hydration, which often leads to illness. To combat this, the ‘water bell’ will now ring twice during class hours, making it mandatory for all students to drink water at those times.

Kanchan Das, the headmaster of the school, said: “It is essential to instill the habit of drinking water regularly from a young age. That’s why we have introduced this system,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light to moderate rainfall across various parts of North Bengal, including the Darjeeling hills, starting tonight. Thunderstorms are also expected. Gopinath Raha, an official from the department, said: “Rainfall is expected over the next seven days, although humidity levels will keep the weather uncomfortable. There is a possibility of relatively heavy rain on Thursday. The heat will decrease in the coming days.”

Amid the intense heatwave, a fourth-grade student of Kisamat Dasgram SC Primary School in Dinhata fell ill during class on Tuesday afternoon, sparking concern among parents and teachers. The incident occurred when the temperature soared to nearly 37°C, making classroom conditions unbearable.

The student reportedly felt dizzy and unwell while classes were in session. Acting swiftly, Headmaster Sukanta Chakraborty provided first aid by pouring water on the student’s head and offering water to drink. The child’s guardian was immediately informed and rushed the student to the local rural hospital.

The incident created a stir on the school premises. Concerned teachers noted that the extreme heat is taking a toll on children’s health and urged authorities to shift classes to the morning hours, when temperatures are lower. “Children are becoming physically weak in this weather. Morning school is essential under such conditions,” said a primary teacher.

Headmaster Chakraborty confirmed that a formal appeal will be made to the authorities to shift school timings to the morning to protect students from further heat-related risks.