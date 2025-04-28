Bear scare grips Meteli: Forest dept launches search operation

Jalpaiguri: A bear scare has triggered panic among tea garden workers in Meteli since Friday, with six Forest department squads deployed to track the animal. Despite continuous efforts, it has yet to be captured.

Forest officials said the bear was first seen on Friday morning at the house of Kishun Mahali in the Bas Line area of the Murti division of Meteli Tea Garden. After roaming around the yard, the bear retreated to Section 5 of the garden. As news spread, fear gripped the tea workers.

Forest personnel from the Khunia Squad, Neora South Range, Chalsa Range and Meteli police rushed to the area. Firecrackers were burst throughout the day to locate the bear, but it remained untraced by evening.

On Saturday afternoon, panic resurfaced when the bear was sighted near Chulsa Tea Garden in Matiali block, adjacent to Meteli. Workers spotted the animal again on Sunday morning in Section 81 of Chulsa Tea Garden, prompting them to flee. The bear later moved back toward Section 4 of the Murti division.

Forest teams used drone cameras and firecrackers in an intensive search but failed to locate the bear till Sunday evening. During the search, a forest worker was reportedly attacked by the bear, further escalating panic in the area.

Squads from Khunia, Mal, Chalsa Range, Gorumara North Range, Samsing, and Lava Range have been engaged in the operation. “We searched the area extensively using firecrackers and drone cameras, but there was no trace of the bear as of Sunday evening,” said Sajal Kumar Dey, Ranger of the Khunia Squad. “Forest workers are maintaining night vigils near the workers’

quarters to prevent any incidents. Residents have been advised to stay cautious. The search operation will resume on Monday morning.”

The ongoing scare has revived memories of a tragic incident in 2021, when a bear attack in Section 13 of Meteli Tea Garden resulted in the death of a 16-year-old boy, Jibesh Khalko. After the fatal attack, angry locals found and killed the bear.

The police later recovered its body from the scene.