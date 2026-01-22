Bear cub strays into tea workers’ quarters

Jalpaiguri: Panic broke out at Samsing Tea Garden in Matiali Block when a Himalayan black bear cub wandered into the workers’ residential area on Wednesday afternoon. Residents were terrified as the bear moved among the quarters before retreating into nearby bushes.



Local people immediately informed the Forest department, which dispatched personnel to the site. After an hour-long operation, the bear was safely rescued using nets, with no injuries reported.

Samsing is located near Neora Valley National Park. Forest officials believe the bear descended to lower altitudes in search of food following recent heavy snowfall and extreme cold at elevations above 10,000 feet. Large crowds from nearby tea gardens and forest settlements gathered to catch a glimpse of the animal.

Khuniya Range officer Sanjay De said the bear likely strayed from Neora Valley or adjoining Bhutan forests. Forest sources confirmed the cub will undergo a health check and preliminary treatment before being released back into the Neora forest.

Himalayan black bears have frequently descended into tea gardens in Matiali over the past five years, sometimes resulting in human injuries or fatalities.