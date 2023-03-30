Beadon Street: One killed, 7 hurt as goods vehicle rams into car

A person was killed and seven others injured after a light goods vehicle rammed into a car late on Tuesday night near the Jatindra Mohan Avenue and Beadon Street crossing.

According to sources, around 2:15 am on Tuesday night the goods vehicle rammed into a car that was moving in the same direction.

Due to the impact of the commission the car collided with a police car and a motorcycle that were parked on the roadside.

Five occupants of the goods vehicle and two passengers of the car along with drivers of both the vehicles suffered multiple injuries.

They were rushed to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) where one occupant of the goods vehicle was declared brought dead.

Two others were shifted to a private hospital in Ekbalpore for better treatment.

Remaining five injured persons were discharged from the CMCH after necessary treatment was given as the injuries were not of severe nature, said sources.

Probe into the incident is underway.