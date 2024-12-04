Beadon Street: 7-month-old girl sexually assaulted

Kolkata: A seven-month-old baby of a couple who are pavement dwellers in the Beadon Street area was sexually assaulted by some unknown person recently.

Even as the incident took place on Saturday, it came to light on Wednesday morning. Sources said the parents of the child are pavement dwellers in the Beadon Street area.

On Friday night, they went to sleep with their child. In the morning, they found the baby was missing.

When they failed to trace their daughter, the parents approached the Burtolla Police Station for help.

Police looked for the child in the vicinity and found her in a crying state, lying in front of a house located at about 100 metre distance from the spot she went missing from.

After rescuing the child, police and her parents took her to RG Kar Hospital for a check up. Doctors and other staff while examining the baby was stunned to find that she fell victim to sexual assault.

Immediately, the child was sent to the ICU where she is still undergoing treatment. However, her condition is reportedly stable.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case under sections of the POCSO Act and are checking the CCTV footage of the area. So far, no one has been arrested.