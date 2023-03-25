‘Be cautious, stay safe from cyber frauds’

kolkata: Special Commissioner of Police (Spl. CP), Kolkata, Hari Kishore Kusumakar on Friday advised people to be more cautious in order to stay safe from cyber criminals.



During a programme organised by the Calcutta Chamber of Commerce on the importance of cyber security, Kusumakar explained the challenges that police have to face during investigation of cyber crimes owing to the jurisdiction related issues.

Special CP informed that the cyber criminals always take advantage of the jurisdiction so that they can evade police. He also said that a large number of cyber criminals use Virtual Private Network (VPN) which acts like a layer between the offender and the police. Though it is not always impossible to break the VPN but many of such networks are from other countries. As they do not come under the Indian law, it is hard to get details from them.

Kusumakar advised people not to wait for getting into a trap laid by the cyber criminals. Instead he put more stress on spreading awareness. He said: “Awareness is the key. Rather than depending on the cops, people should make themselves more and more aware.” This apart, Kusumakar informed that at present the penetration of Nigerian fraud gang is almost nil. However, the Jamtara gang is still operating and spreading its wings to cheat people.