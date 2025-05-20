BDO inspects school uniform production amid quality concerns

BALURGHAT: In light of recent controversies over the quality and size of school uniforms distributed to students in government-aided schools across South Dinajpur, Balurghat block administration has stepped in to ensure strict quality control of the production of uniforms.

On Monday morning, Balurghat Block Development Officer (BDO) Sambal Kumar Jha, Joint BDO Sushanta Pramanik and Women Development Officer Sahanara Begum visited the uniform production center at Pathsathi in Patiram. The centre is managed by women from local Self-Help-Groups (SHGs). During the inspection, the officials closely examined the ongoing tailoring process and instructed the workers to maintain proper sizing and quality standards.

BDO Jha told reporters that the block comprises 11 Gram Panchayats, each with a corresponding SHG federation responsible for supplying school uniforms to all government-aided schools within the block. He emphasised that no compromise would be tolerated regarding the quality of the uniforms. “Last year, we received no major complaints. This year too, we have instructed all federations to maintain strict standards,” Jha said. This intervention comes after widespread dissatisfaction across the district, as photos of ill-fitting school uniforms went viral on social media, drawing sharp public criticism. Many students reportedly received oversized garments — shirts hanging below the knees, skirts and churidars so large they were nearly unwearable and belts unable to hold up the clothing properly.

The poor fit and quality have sparked resentment among parents, with some claiming the uniforms are so impractical that children are reluctant to attend school. BDO Jha assured that new uniforms will be distributed after the summer vacation and reaffirmed that officials are committed to ensuring proper quality control to avoid further dissatisfaction. The second phase of uniform distribution is still pending and authorities are determined to avoid a repeat of earlier issues.