B’deshi youth held for illegal entry into India & dual identity cards

Siliguri: A Bangladeshi national has been arrested in the Panitanki area of Kharibari near the India-Nepal border for allegedly residing in India with identity documents from both countries.

The youth, identified as Ranjit Barman, a resident of Rangpur Division in Bangladesh, was apprehended by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel during routine border patrols on Thursday night. According to officials, Barman arrived in Panitanki and was acting suspiciously. When he failed to provide consistent answers during questioning, he was detained.

A subsequent search revealed that he was in possession of an Indian Aadhaar card, an Indian voter ID, a Bangladeshi passport and a birth certificate from Bangladesh.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Barman initially entered India legally in 2021 on a valid visa but later returned to Bangladesh. He then re-entered India illegally and settled in Kharibari, where he reportedly obtained Indian identification documents and began living with his relatives.

Following his arrest, Barman was handed over to the Kharibari police. On Friday, police presented him before the Siliguri Court. An investigation has been launched to determine how he obtained the Indian identity documents and whether any local individuals assisted him in the process.