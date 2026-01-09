B’deshi women among three held from train

Malda: Two Bangladeshi women who had allegedly entered India illegally in search of work were arrested along with an Indian youth by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) from a running train on Wednesday night. The arrests were made from the Silchar–Coimbatore Express while the train was passing through Malda Town railway jurisdiction.

According to sources, the RPF personnel grew suspicious after noticing inconsistencies in the conversation of the trio travelling in a general coach. They were detained during a routine patrol and later handed over to the Malda Town Government Railway Police (GRP).

The arrested Bangladeshi nationals have been identified as Saima Akhtar and Somiya Akhtar, residents of Narayanganj–Kishoreganj area of Bangladesh. The Indian youth arrested with them is Imran Hossain, a resident of Kochar Bazarpara area under Boro Kala Police Station in Assam.

GRP sources said the two women allegedly entered India illegally through the Sylhet border and later reached Guwahati, where they met Imran Hossain, whom they knew earlier. The trio was reportedly heading towards Bengaluru for work. Confirming the arrests, GRP IC Prashant Rai said the RPF detained the trio for suspicious movement and lack of documents. They were produced in court.