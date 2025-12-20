B’deshi woman sent back after illegal entry to meet lover

BALURGHAT: A cross-border love affair that defied boundaries ended in heartbreak and legal complications, as a young woman from Bangladesh was sent back to her country after illegally entering India to meet her lover.

According to police sources, the 27-year-old woman, Archana Surin, a resident of Begunbari village under Dhamoirhat Police Station in Naogaon district of Bangladesh, entered India through illegal routes after paying a hefty sum to middlemen operating along the border. She reportedly developed a romantic relationship with a 35-year-old man from the Patiram Police Station area in South Dinajpur after the two became acquainted through social media. Over the past few months, the pair remained in regular contact over phone calls and driven by her desire to meet him in person, the woman decided to cross into India. After entering the country, she first met him in Tripura. Soon after, she expressed her determination not to return to Bangladesh and insisted on marrying him.

However, upon arriving in India, the woman learned that the man was already married and the father of two children. Despite realising that she had been deceived, she remained adamant about marrying him. Under pressure, the man eventually brought her to his residence in South Dinajpur on Wednesday.

The situation soon turned tense as the man’s wife and family members strongly opposed the woman’s presence, leading to heated arguments. Police rushed to the spot and intervened to prevent further escalation.

After verifying that the woman had entered India illegally, the police initiated the process for her repatriation. On Thursday, she was sent back to Bangladesh through the Madhabpur border under Patiram Police Station following a flag meeting between the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

Confirming the incident, Patiram Police Station officer-in-charge Satkar Sangbo said: “The woman had entered India through illegal means. Following due procedure, arrangements were made to send her back to Bangladesh.”