B’deshi woman reunited with family after residing for nearly 10 yrs in India

BALURGHAT: A mentally-unstable Bangladeshi woman, who had inadvertently crossed the international border and lived in India for nearly 10 years, was finally reunited with her family on Sunday with the help of the South Dinajpur district administration, police and the Border Security Force (BSF).

The woman, identified as Monsura Begum, a resident of Berail under Bogura district in Bangladesh, had reportedly gone missing about a decade ago. Recently, she was spotted wandering aimlessly in the Bhaktipur area under Kushmandi Police Station in South Dinajpur district. Locals initially mistook her for a beggar but upon learning of her mental condition, local Trinamool Congress (TMC) youth leader Babul Hossain arranged for her medical treatment about six months ago.

“She was staying in Bhaktipur for a long time. We took her to the local health centre and ensured her proper medical care. Gradually, she began to recover,” Hossain said. Later, Monsura was sent to Tapan Home for better care but she eventually returned to Bhaktipur, where locals continued to look after her.

After her health improved, the Kushmandi police, with the assistance of residents, began efforts to trace her identity. Using video calls and contact numbers collected from her statements, the police managed to establish communication with her family in Bangladesh. Her relatives confirmed her identity through a video call, expressing disbelief and joy at finding her alive after so many years.

On Sunday afternoon, with the coordinated efforts of the district administration, Kushmandi police and BSF officials, Monsura was handed over to Bangladesh authorities through the Sathi Mari border camp. Later, the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) transferred her safely to Berail police, who reunited her with her family.

“I got to know about her a few months ago,” said Ambarish Sarkar, Saha-Sabhadhipati of the South Dinajpur Zilla Parishad.

“She had been living under a passenger shed in Bhaktipur. After confirming her identity, we worked with the local police, BSF and BGB to ensure her safe return. Seeing her family recognise her through a video call was an emotional moment. We are happy she is finally back home.”

After a decade of separation, Monsura’s family members were overwhelmed with tears of joy as they embraced her again in Bangladesh.