B’deshi woman attempting to cross border arrested

Balurghat: A Bangladeshi woman was detained by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel while attempting to cross the India-Bangladesh border with her one-and-a-half-year-old son. The incident occurred in the Batun area under the jurisdiction of Patiram Police Station, near the Bangladesh border in South Dinajpur, causing a stir in the locality.

According to police sources, the woman has been identified as 23-year-old Munni Begum, a resident of the Kalimandir area in Parbatipur under Dinajpur district of Bangladesh. Her husband’s name is Mohammad Zahid. Reports indicate that Munni Begum was attempting to return to Bangladesh through the Indian border on Tuesday evening. Her suspicious movements caught the attention of the on-duty BSF jawans from the 57th Battalion, who intercepted her and began questioning. Subsequently, both the mother and child were handed over to Patiram Police later that night.

Speaking on the matter, Patiram Police Station Officer-in-Charge Satkar Sangbo stated: “The mother and child were presented before the Balurghat court on Wednesday. We are currently investigating how the woman entered India with her child and why she was trying to return to Bangladesh.”

Further investigations are underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the cross-border movement.