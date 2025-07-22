B’deshi suspicion: 6 migrants from Malda detained in Haryana

Malda: Allegations of harassment against Bengali-speaking migrant workers have resurfaced again—this time from BJP-ruled Haryana. Six migrant workers from Chanchal-I block of Malda district in Bengal have been detained by police in Gurugram, Haryana over suspicion of being Bangladeshi. Despite producing valid identity documents, their families claim the workers have not been released even after two days.

The detained include Anesur Rahman of Mulaibari, his son-in-law Alam Ali, Nur Alam from Shripatipur, Mukul Hossain from Bakipur and two brothers—Nazimul Haque and Habibur Rahman from Kishmatpur village. According to family members, four of the workers were picked up late Friday night from their rented accommodation in Gurugram, while the remaining two were detained Sunday morning while selling vegetables.

“We were asleep after dinner when the police suddenly came and took my husband away,” said Anwara Bibi, wife of Alam Ali. “Even after showing all the necessary documents at the police station, they are not releasing him. Outsiders are now demanding Rs 25,000 per head to release them.” Similar concerns were raised by Nazima Bibi, wife of Anesur Rahman. “My husband was beaten up inside the police station. Now touts are demanding money. If we give away all our earnings, how will we survive?”

Local authorities have acknowledged the incident. Malda District Magistrate Nitin Singhania confirmed: “We are in touch with the local administration in Haryana and are trying to ensure the release of the workers.”

However, Chanchal police stated that they had not yet received any official communication from Gurugram police regarding the detentions. Meanwhile, Naushad Ali, Assistant Commissioner of Labour in Chanchal subdivision, assured that appropriate action would be taken if the families submitted a formal appeal. Incidents of Bengali migrant workers being harassed in other states are not new. Just weeks ago, 19 workers from Harishchandrapur were detained in Odisha under suspicion of being Bangladeshi nationals. In another case, six workers from Belpukur village in Chanchal were arrested in Ludhiana, Punjab, on charges of cattle slaughter and are currently lodged in jail.

TMC’s Malda district president Abdur Rahim Boxi criticised the BJP, stating: “The ruling party in the Centre is targeting Bengali workers to create fear ahead of elections. We will protect our people at any cost—even if it requires launching a larger movement.”

With nearly 50,000 workers from Chanchal subdivision employed across various states, fear and uncertainty continue to loom large among families.