B’deshi nat’l arrested for illegally entering India

Siliguri: A Bangladeshi national was arrested by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) while allegedly crossing over illegally into India from near the India-Nepal border in Kharibari area of Siliguri. The arrested individual, identified as Harishchandra Roy (38 years), is a resident of Bodaganj in Bangladesh.

According to police sources, Roy was apprehended on Saturday night by jawans of the SSB stationed at Antaram Jot camp. The security personnel became suspicious after noticing his unusual movements along the sensitive border zone. He was immediately detained and subjected to preliminary interrogation. During questioning, Roy admitted to crossing the border illegally, Bangladeshi identity card and mobile phone were recovered from his possession.

However, the exact motive behind his entry into India remains unclear. The accused was produced at Siliguri Court on Sunday. From March to June this year, a total of 18 Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from different areas in this region.

In March, 6 Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from Gosaipur area under Bagdogra, in April, 9 Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from Ashighar Police Out Post area. In May, 2 Bangladeshis were arrested from Bangdubi Army camp area and in this month the accused has been arrested. Police have started further investigations into

the incidents.