B’deshi national sentenced to 3 years for illegal entry into India

Raiganj: A Bangladeshi national was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment for illegally entering India. The judgment was pronounced by the Additional District and Sessions Judge, 1st Court, Raiganj, North Dinajpur district.



The convict was identified as Mahammad Tareque (25), a resident of Bangaon village under Haripur Police Station in the Thakurgaon district of Bangladesh. He was arrested from the Nonapukur area of Raiganj on March 8, 2025, on charges of crossing the international border illegally.

Swarup Biswas, government pleader of Raiganj District Judges’ Court, said: “Following his arrest, the accused was produced before the District Judge’s court, where he initially claimed to be an Indian citizen. He submitted identity documents, including an Aadhaar card, in support of his claim.”

However, during verification, all the submitted documents were found to be fake. Following this, the case was transferred to the Additional District and Sessions Judge, 1st Court. “During the trial, the accused admitted that he was a Bangladeshi national and had entered India without valid documents. The court sentenced him to three years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000. In default of payment of the fine, he will have to undergo an additional six months of imprisonment,” added Biswas.