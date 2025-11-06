B’deshi national held inside Bengdubi Army Cantonment

Siliguri: A Bangladeshi national was detained by army personnel after being found moving suspiciously inside the Bengdubi Army Cantonment on Wednesday night.

The accused has been identified as Nanda Mondal, a resident of Charigaon village under Srinagar Police Station in Munshiganj district of Bangladesh.

According to sources, Army jawans noticed the man roaming around the Bengdubi compound in a suspicious manner. He was immediately apprehended and questioned. During preliminary interrogation, he reportedly confessed that he was a Bangladeshi citizen and had been working in the area as a labourer since October 29.

Investigations revealed that during his stay in India, Nanda was living in various places, including Jalpaiguri. Police recovered several documents from him, including an Indian voter ID card, a PAN card and a Bangladeshi identity card, raising further concerns about how he obtained Indian identification documents.

The Army handed him over to Bagdogra Police Station. He was arrested and produced before the Siliguri court on Thursday.