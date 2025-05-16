B’deshi national arrested at India-Nepal border for entering India illegally

Siliguri: In a swift and coordinated operation based on specific intelligence inputs, the Special Patrolling Party of 41 Battalion, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), apprehended a Bangladeshi national on allegations of entering India illegally through the Indo-

Nepal border.

The suspect has been identified as Md. Redoy Khan (26 years), a resident of Patikabari Dohorshoila village, Natore district, Bangladesh.

The arrest occurred approximately 800 metres inside Indian territory within the jurisdiction of Border Outpost (BOP) Panitanki. The individual was intercepted at the Panitanki Bus Stand.

During preliminary interrogation, Md. Khan revealed that he had legally entered Nepal in flight on November 12, 2024, using a valid Bangladeshi passport and visa. He resided in Yashin Hotel, Thamel, Kathmandu, which he claimed was hosting 20-25 other Bangladeshi nationals. His stated purpose was to travel to Serbia, a plan allegedly arranged by a man named Imran — believed to have links with his father currently residing in Malaysia.

Khan alleged that Imran took his passport and personal documents under the pretext of obtaining a fraudulent Serbian visa but later refused to return them and began demanding additional money.

Stranded without a passport, Khan contacted an individual named Rajesh — allegedly from India — whom he met via the online mobile game. Rajesh reportedly facilitated his illegal entry into India and arranged a Nepali guide.

On May 13, Khan left Kathmandu by bus, reached Kakarvitta the following morning and crossed into India via a riverine route with the help of the guide. He was later abandoned in Panitanki market.

The SSB detained Khan from Panitanki Bus Stand. No incriminating materials were recovered from him but he managed to share digital copies of his passport and birth certificate through his mother’s mobile number, substantiating his identity. He claimed he intended to stay in India for only 2-3 days before

returning to Nepal.

Later, the accused was handed over to Kharibari police and was produced at Siliguri Court on Thursday.